Warriors and Blues fans will have an opportunity to watch both codes live this weekend for the price of one ticket.

Members and fans of both the Warriors and the Blues will be able to attend each other's matches this weekend with their single ticket.

The Warriors take on the Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium at 8pm on Friday while the Blues host the Waratahs in the at Eden Park at 7.35pm on Saturday.

Anyone who has a valid ticket to Friday's game against the Titans, including membership cards and corporate tickets, will be able to gain entry to the Blues game on Saturday night, and likewise ticketholders and members of the Blues can scan their match ticket for entry to Mt Smart Stadium a day earlier.

Seating for fans at the reciprocal venue will be available in specified General Admission areas.

"We are hugely excited about this initiative and what it means for our members and sports fans in Auckland," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We are always searching for new ways to add value for our fans and encourage them to attend games. We don't see the Blues as our competition.

"We'd prefer to work with them and hopefully this is just the start of things to come. Ultimately, we want fans in Auckland to get along to live sport and get behind both teams."

The Blues are also right behind what is a unique opportunity in New Zealand sport.

"The two clubs work together and explore opportunities when we can," said Blues CEO Michael Redman.

"Some of our loyal fans also follow the fortunes of the Warriors and this is a chance to support them.

"Likewise, this is an enormous opportunity for the general sports fan to support the Warriors on Friday and the Blues on Saturday for the price of one ticket.

"It's a great chance for fans to show their support for the two oval ball teams in this city."

• A valid match ticket for either Vodafone Warriors v Titans on Friday, April 5 or Blues v Waratahs on Saturday, April 6 is required for entry at the respective venues.

• Seating at the reciprocal venues will be in specified General Admission areas regardless of the seating category selected at the original point of purchase. GA capacity is limited, and patrons will be admitted on a first come basis.

• Warriors and Blues ticketholders can use their match ticket on Friday, April 5 to travel to Mt Smart Stadium on trains only. Blues and Vodafone Warriors ticketholders can use their match ticket to travel to Eden Park on Manukau/Botany/Pakuranga special events buses, the NX1 bus services to Britomart and trains on Saturday, April 6.