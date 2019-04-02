Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says he'll miss many things about Ryan Crotty – including a "brutal" but friendly rivalry they've developed from their club rugby days.

Crotty announced yesterday that he will be the latest All Black to be leaving after the Rugby World Cup and will link up with Japanese club Kubota Spears after the tournament.

For Robertson and the Crusaders, it will be a huge blow, losing a 142-game centurion and their vice-captain who has been integral in the sides that won two Super Rugby titles in a row in 2017 and 2018.

"Crotts is a unique individual. Extremely detailed," Robertson said. "So as a coach you have to give him all the facts and you have a real sell for him to buy. So his knowledge of the game, his ability to understand the game and perform at a high level is pretty special ... We'll miss him. He's given a lot to us."

In Crotty, the Crusaders will also be losing a key member of the team in terms of morale and comradery off the field, with Robertson shedding light on a side of the 30-year-old midfielder that the public don't often get to see.

"He does a lot of the extracurricular activities," Robertson said. "They have a pretty unique group that go out for dinner on Friday before the game and they all dress up and he's normally part of the theming of what the attire is going to be like.

"He's very delicate in his approach to his look. That's one way of putting it. He's one of the best looking second fives in world rugby I think."

Ryan Crotty and Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Robertson also revealed a not-so gentle rivalry he has with Crotty stemming from their club rugby allegiances – with the Crusaders coach being a Sumner man, a rival of Crotty's New Brighton.

"The gentle ribbing is not gentle. It's pretty brutal actually," he joked. "It's a great rivalry the Sumner-Brighton. Good sea-side villages. He's always having a wee dig here and there, as I am but it's friendly."

Crotty also spoke to the media and explained that leaving after the World Cup was the best thing for himself and his family.

"It's just such an exciting opportunity," Crotty said. "I spent a bit of time in Japan with a couple of test matches over with the All Blacks and it was just honestly the best opportunity that came through.

"There was a couple of options to go elsewhere. But like I said, what Kubota are doing as a club is pretty exciting and the opportunity to play in the top league over in Japan was just the right one for me and my family at the time."

The All Black midfielder, who hopes to make it to his first World Cup this year after missing out in the past with injuries, also alluded to his struggles with concussions as being a factor in his decision to play overseas.

"I think you take plenty of things into consideration when you make a decision like that," he said. "No secret that playing Super Rugby, those derby matches against the other New Zealand teams are up there with test match intensity. I expect the competition over there to be pretty staunch as well but like I said it was just the right decision for me and my family."

The Crusaders will face the Brumbies in Christchurch on Saturday, their first home game since the mosque attacks on March 15.