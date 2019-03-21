Alun Wyn Jones has revealed he would not rule out Kiwi Warren Gatland coaching England after the World Cup in Japan.

Gatland became the only coach in Six Nations history to win three Grand Slams after Wales thrashed Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday. The 55-year-old will leave his role at the end of the year and is reportedly wanted by England to succeed Eddie Jones.

"In professional sport, you never say never," said Jones, the Wales captain. "I am sure he will have a little bit of time off and take a break away from it and then decide what he wants to do. If he does [move to England], we wish him well."

Jones and Gatland were speaking at a reception in Cardiff Bay where Wales were honoured for their Grand Slam in front of thousands of fans.

One Welsh supporter urged Gatland not to join England, to which he responded: "I'd never be allowed back across the Severn Bridge. I've loved it here. I'm going to finish the World Cup and take a break. Then maybe, with a bit of luck, somebody offers me a job."

Whatever Gatland does next, his status as one of the best coaches in world rugby means he is unlikely to be short of suitors. Jones believes he would be well suited to making it a Lions hat-trick in his next job. Gatland has coached the Lions on the past two tours, in 2013 and 2017, and is unbeaten in a series following a 2-1 win over the Wallabies and a 1-1 draw with the All Blacks.

Jones said: "If you're asking if his hand is up for it, it is going to be, isn't it? When you have the experiences he has had, in particular with the Lions, his name is going to be bandied about in those realms."

Wales continued to celebrate their success by parading the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies in front of adoring supporters. Jones led the squad in meeting Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, at the Senedd.

Their unbeaten run stands at 14 and their win over Ireland means they are now ranked second in the world. Gatland believes his team are contenders to win the World Cup.

He said: "We've got a very special group of players. We enjoy each other's company and we challenge each other on a lot of things, but I promise you, these guys will give 100 per cent in every game at the World Cup. If we play as well as we have for the last year, then we can bring home the World Cup."

Jones added: "People will pick apart the deficiencies we still have in our game. We are well aware of that.

"Gats is always a coach who puts us under pressure and challenges us. We have to put pressure on ourselves as everyone else will now with what we have achieved.

"We're very cautious. We all dream, but there is work still to do."

