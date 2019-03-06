Former Black Fern and sports presenter Melodie Robinson will have the first New Zealand Barbie made in her likeness.

As part of Mattel's role model programme, Robinson and 19 other women have been honoured with a Barbie doll made in their likeness to celebrate Barbie's 60th anniversary and International Women's Day.

Robinson took to social media to express her excitement at being given the honour.

"Ok... seriously cool to be selected to inspire young girls with the first ever NZ Barbie - she's Maori ... and a commentator!" Robinson wrote on Instagram.

"All part of Mattel's role model program to help girls believe they can be anything. In this case you can be a sports journalist... a presenter... or a commentator."

Robinson played 18 tests for the Black Ferns where she won two World Cups, and is currently a sports journalist and presenter with Sky Sports.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, Ice dancing champion Tessa Virtue and snowboarding champion Chloe Kim are among the other women from the sports arena included in Mattel's role model programme.