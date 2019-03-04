The boss of Georgian Rugby has taken a swing at World Rugby and its administrators over the 'World League' concept.

They've been hoping for a promotion to the Six Nations, but have been left out of the new 12-team proposed format.

Georgia Rugby president Gocha Svanidze says they were shocked by the development and this idea is unacceptable.

"I will say that all those who are fond of rugby and who share rugby values, cannot accept the outlook which recently leaked, probably, a couple of snub-nosed retrograde officials, who cannot see further than their own noses.

"This is how I can see certain World Rugby representatives, in whose minds this idea was born. This is absolutely unacceptable for anyone," he said.

Georgia are currently 12th in the World Rugby rankings, three places ahead of USA who are set to join the Rugby Championship in the proposal.

"We were aware that some changes were about to happen and were ready to accept these changes, though not in their present shape, which cuts off all possibility of development and is more likely to lead rugby toward darkness," Svanidze added.

Svanidze says within the next week they will look to make a statement alongside other tier-2 nations against the concept.

"I'm sure we will be supported by a certain group of Tier 1 countries, who think progressively, differently from what we all recently found out," he said.