“It was a hotly contested game, but another step in the right direction.

“We’re building a team. We’re a group of individuals coming together.

“The more we play, the better we will become, we just have to accelerate that.”

After two statement wins over Western Force and Queensland Reds, the tourists were scrappy against the NSW Waratahs, struggling to convert territory and possession into points.

In response, Farrell named his strongest side of the tour so far and they were more cohesive, marshalled by Englishman Itoje.

They cut down on the handling errors and showed more attacking intent under the guidance of Scottish playmaker Finn Russell, although the defence was leaky with the hosts’ crossing four times.

“Proud. I think the way we defended was quality and it shows how much pride the boys have in this jersey,” Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan said.

While the Brumbies were without their top players, who are on Australia duty, they still boasted plenty of firepower and had a brilliant start.

Kinghorn injury concern

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan gave away a penalty and the Brumbies launched into a rolling maul that saw Tuaina Taii Tualima burrow over after just four minutes.

The tourists woke from their slumber and levelled 10 minutes later when Bundee Aki broke the defence, with Russell luring two defenders before offloading for lock Chessum to dot down.

They should have had another try soon after but Ireland winger James Lowe failed to ground the ball.

Having lost Elliot Daly to a broken arm last week, there was a further fullback blow for the Lions when Blair Kinghorn went off in the first half and had his left knee put in an ice pack, with Smith replacing him.

“I was just speaking to him (Kinghorn) then,” Farrell told Sky Sports.

“Someone had landed on his knee, he felt a little bit of something so he’s walking around. So hopefully it’s not too serious.”

TLowe had another chance on the half-hour mark, which this time he took after sharp hands from Sheehan and Jack Conan.

Russell added the extras for a 12-5 lead, but the Brumbies struck back with another well-deserved try, courtesy of winger Corey Toole.

A goal-line dropout by the Brumbies as the hooter sounded proved costly.

The Lions gathered and attacked the line, with Smith finishing for a 19-10 lead at the break.

An early second-half try to Garry Ringrose, who got on the end of a Smith grubber kick, stretched their advantage to 26-10.

But the hosts again hit back when substitute Hudson Creighton scythed through.

The Lions did not panic and a Russell penalty increased their buffer before a converted try by Josh van der Flier put the game beyond reach.