Four All Blacks have been revealed as the first names called up to the AUNZ XV squad to take on the British and Irish Lions at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 12.

Crusaders captain David Havili, who missed out on selection in the All Blacks squad to face France, headlines the list which also features loose forward Shannon Frizell, fullback Shaun Stevenson and halfback Folau Fakatava.

The side will be coached by Reds coach Les Kiss, with former All Blacks mentor Ian Foster serving as his assistant, in what will be the first combined AUNZ match since 1989.

Havili led the Crusaders to another Super Rugby Pacific title last month, beating the Chiefs in the final.

The 30-year-old has played 30 tests since making his debut in 2017.