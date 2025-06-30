Four All Blacks have been revealed as the first names called up to the AUNZ XV squad to take on the British and Irish Lions at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 12.
Crusaders captain David Havili, who missed out on selection in the All Blacks squad to face France, headlinesthe list which also features loose forward Shannon Frizell, fullback Shaun Stevenson and halfback Folau Fakatava.
Frizell, who currently plays in Japan, is the most-capped player named, having featured in 33 tests for the All Blacks, while Fakatava has two and Stevenson has one.
The remainder of the AUNZ Invitational XV squad will be announced in due course.
“There is plenty of excitement about this fixture, and that’s been demonstrated by the number of quality international players eager to be involved,” said Peter Horne, Rugby Australia’s head of high performance.