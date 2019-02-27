After signing Dan Carter as an injury replacement on a short-term deal, French club Racing 92 have hit back against criticism received over the deal

French paper L'Equipe reported that Carter, 36, will earn between €20,000 and €30,000 (NZ$33,00–NZ$49,000) per month after replacing South African Pat Lambie, who was forced to retire due to concussion.

It was also reported that Carter will receive the same bonuses as regular season players should the club win the European Champions Cup or French Top 14 titles.

The club has been criticised for the deal by Carcassonne coach Christian Labit.

"Everybody talks about the big return of the star, whereas it's a guy of 37 years old who will take the place of a young Frenchman," Labit said.

"I take offence to those who boast of singing these men and who advertise that it is the messiah who arrives. I would have preferred, if we are Racing, that we take the small number 10 and prepare it, but we prefer to be reassured by going looking for Carter. It annoys me."

Excited to be joining my Ciel et Blanc brothers for the remainder of the Top 14 Season in France. I’m coming back mid season as a Medical Joker. It was very sad to hear about @PatLambie’s… https://t.co/Ari5ZyB9Gm — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) February 18, 2019

Racing 92 boss Laurent Labit responded by saying that in French rugby everyone gives advice to everyone but does not apply it to themselves.

"Frankly, when I see Carcassonne, who are 10th in Pro D2, I wonder … Karena Wihongi, whom I know well, is 40 years old and Josh Valentine, their Australian halfback, is 36 years old," he told RugbyRama.

"To play in 10th place of Pro D2, I think that Christian Labit would do just as well with French players."

Carter will link up with Racing 92, who he joined after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, again at home against Bordeaux in late March. Carter's Japanese club, Kobelco Steelers, have agreed to release him to take up the deal.