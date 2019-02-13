With two rounds into the 2019 Six Nations now in the books, these are our top 20 players in the tournament so far. This is based purely on the first two weeks, so ignore previous accolades and reputations.

Here's the breakdown by nationality: one Italian, one Frenchman, three from Scotland, four from Ireland, five Welshmen and six from England.

20 Braam Steyn (Italy)

Not a token Italian selection, honestly. Italy still do not look like beating anybody but Steyn, the 6ft 4in, 17 stone back-row out of the Eastern Cape - that's South Africa, not Venice - has been a bruising addition to a competitive back row alongside Sebastian Negri and Sergio Parisse. No Italian has won more turnovers.

19 Louis Picamoles (France)

Not so much King Louis these days but his powerful step and surge to score against Wales was a welcome reminder of Picamoles' class. Given the Twickenham disaster his 6.5 out of 10 rating from Midi Olympique looked exceptional. The tournament's top carrier so far, with 34 in two matches.

Advertisement

18 Sam Johnson (Scotland)

There have not been too many new caps at the start of this year's Six Nations, not a big surprise given we are near the end of a Rugby World Cup cycle, but Johnson has certainly impressed. The young Scot looks right at home at Test level and has already beaten eight defenders.

17 Liam Williams (Wales)

No try for the Saracen in Paris but Williams has otherwise looked sharp in the opening two weeks of the tournament, setting up Josh Adams in Rome. Near the top of the charts for defenders beaten and offloads; Williams feels even more integral for Wales in attack.

16 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Unusual to see Jones coming off the bench in Rome but a sensible move - any possible minute of rest the influential Wales and British and Irish Lions lock can get under his belt this year will be vital. Dictated the battle upfront in Paris as Wales came from behind.

50 - Alun Wyn Jones is making his 50th appearance in the @SixNationsRugby, just the fourth player to reach that milestone for @WelshRugbyUnion in the Five/Six Nations (also Gethin Jenkins, Martyn Williams and Stephen Jones). Quartet. pic.twitter.com/LePAxHTM1j — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 9, 2019

15 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Bounced back from a subdued game against England (by his lofty standards) with a 16-carry, scrum-breaking effort at Murrayfield. No front-row has made more carries and his appetite for work is extraordinary.

14 Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

That's now eight tries in seven Six Nations games for the young Ulsterman, an astonishing return. Stockdale has beaten the second-highest number of defenders so far with 10 and should feast on Italy a week on Sunday when Ireland head to Rome.

8 - @JacobStockdale already has eight tries in just seven @SixNationsRugby matches for @IrishRugby, only six Ireland players have more in the Championships since 2000. Star. pic.twitter.com/HMXHebI7VL — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 9, 2019

13 Jamie Ritchie (Scotland)

Playing in his first Six Nations but boy does the 22 year-old look some prospect at openside. Looked totally undaunted by the occasion against Ireland and the Edinburgh back-row has made 40 tackles so far, and also sits tied for the most turnovers in the competition with three.

12 Josh Adams (Wales)

Thriving in his second Six Nations, with the Worcester wing making more metres than any other Welsh player. Always dangerous in broken play and has looked increasingly comfortable under the high ball. Still just 23, he will only get better.

Wing Josh Adams scores a crucial first try for Wales in today's match at the Stadio Olimpico. #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/f3iAoyDSFM — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 9, 2019

11 Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

Lucky to stay on the field against Scotland, after a suspect hit on Stuart Hogg and then conceding a penalty metres out from his own line. But when Ireland lost key leaders at Murrayfield it was O'Mahony who stepped up. Stats do not show that. He does however lead the competition for lineout takes, with eight.

10 Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

Dropped after scoring a hat-trick against Italy but Kinghorn was soon into action against Ireland after Hogg went off, and looked sharp. Hogg's time out remains to be determined but Kinghorn had arguably done enough anyway to deserve a bigger role. No one has made more clean breaks, beaten more defenders or gained as much ground. Remarkable.

9 Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Didn't feature in Rome but was absolutely outstanding in that second half in Paris as Wales staged a famous fightback from 16-0 down. Tipuric finished that game with 19 tackles before putting his feet up to prepare for England.

8 James Ryan (Ireland)

Not at his all-world best quite yet in the Six Nations but Ryan has still been Ireland's best player of the two weeks, setting the physical tone and forming a good partnership against Scotland with Quinn Roux. Only Louis Picamoles has made more carries.

7 Elliot Daly (England)

His best two games at full-back for England happen to have come in the last fortnight, just when supporters were beginning to twitch for Mike Brown to return. They might have even been Daly's best two games for England: his competence under the high ball, good footwork and pace all standing out. Helped England control the kicking game in Dublin and has two assists in two games.

6 Mako Vunipola (England)

Off early against France with what appeared to be a knock to his leg. England are transformed with both Mako and Billy Vunipola on the field - crossing the gain line no longer becomes an issue. 12 carries and 11 tackles in 43 minutes is ridiculous work for a prop.

5 Tom Curry (England)

Left bloodied by an elbow to the head against France to give us one of the top cliché rugby images for some time. After Sam Underhill's impressive autumn, Curry has picked up the baton and flourished for England. Just 20. Curry has made 36 tackles so far in England's two matches.

Tadhg Furlong, Owen Farrell and Josh Navidi. Photos / Photosport

4 Josh Navidi (Wales)

Man of the match for Wales in Rome and has nailed down the blindside flanker shirt, hence his spot as the highest non-England player on our list. So smart at the breakdown, winning three turnovers so far, and he will really test England when they come to Cardiff.

3 Owen Farrell (England)

England's captain looks to have learned from some tough lessons in the autumn with referees and deserves praise for the way he led the side to a big result in Dublin. The tournament's top points scorer on 29 and his understanding with Ben Youngs looks as good as ever.

2 Mark Wilson (England)

Fantastic physicality and work-rate for England in the back row dating back to the autumn internationals. The Newcastle Falcon is the competition's top tackler with 47 in just two matches, and is also tied for the most turnovers with three. Looks to have made the six shirt his own heading towards the Rugby World Cup.

1 Jonny May (England)

In the form of his life. Better under the high ball, better defensively, and as good as ever in a foot race. May's one-handed finish for his first try against France summed up how high his confidence levels are, and there's a clear attitude there to keep improving too. Now a world-class finisher.