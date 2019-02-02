Follow live updates as Ireland take on England in their much-anticipated Six Nations opener.













Coach Joe Schmidt insists there isn't much of a difference between his Ireland side and England.

Yet there is a difference.

The main one is possession. The Irish hog the ball and the English wish they could.

Thanks to overwhelming ball control, Ireland has won their last two rugby matchups, spoiling England's Six Nations Grand Slam bid in 2017 at Lansdowne Road, and clinching their own Grand Slam in 2018 at Twickenham.

A Grand Slam isn't on the line on Saturday in Dublin, but a grand event is guaranteed by teams who have shared the last five championships.

And when it comes to competing for the ball at the breakdown, England might finally be able to match Ireland thanks to loose forwards Tom Curry and Mark Wilson.

Given a second shot by England in June, Curry and Wilson grabbed it and came to prominence in November with their exceptional workrate. Now they pose the threat England has longed for at the breakdown that has been bossed by Ireland's fantastic back-rowers Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, and Dan Leavy. O'Mahony, Van der Flier and Stander start on Saturday with aggressive two-time Lions tourist O'Brien in reserve.

Curry and Wilson were tried and ditched by coach Eddie Jones in June 2017, when Curry became at 18 the youngest player to start for England in 90 years. They were brought back a year later for the tour of South Africa. England lost the series but Curry and Wilson impressed with their willingness to put their bodies on the line.

Curry, the specialist openside prized for so long by England, started the first match of November against South Africa but severely injured his ankle and missed the rest of the series. Wilson, a No. 8, started the same match only after Billy Vunipola and Sam Simmonds were injured and Nathan Hughes was suspended. He was man of the match against the Springboks, kept plugging, and was voted man of the series.

Up against Ireland for the first time, Curry and Wilson start with the fit-again Billy Vunipola, giving England a trio which has a voracious desire for contact.