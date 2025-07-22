Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fire-hit New World Victoria Park: Foodstuffs North Island reveals plans for repair, reopening

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The supermarket chief announced it will be repaired but won't reopen till 2027.

Auckland’s fire-damaged New World Victoria Park will be repaired and rebuilt but will not reopen for about two years, a supermarket boss says.

Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs North Island retail and property general manager, said complete demolition of the central Auckland store was not envisaged.

Instead, the existing three-level store at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save