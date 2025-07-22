A fire broke out at the store on June 17.

The fire-damaged store has been shut since the fire on June 17. Photo / NZME

Foodstuffs’ social media today said: “We’re 100% committed to rebuilding a new supermarket on the same site. Our focus is on getting back up and running as quickly as we can, but safety comes first.”

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is due soon to release the findings of its investigations after the fire, which shut one of New Zealand’s most profitable New World supermarkets.

All Victoria Park staff were made redundant after the fire.

Rowles said of the 189 staff who worked at the store, more than 100 had met with owner/operators of 23 other stores and had been offered new jobs.

“Over 100 of those have already engaged in employment in our stores. It’s been great to see how the co-op pulls together and looks after its own,” Rowles said.

Foodstuffs North Island general manager Lindsay Rowles.

On the fire cause, he said: “The investigation process is complex in a fire of this nature and we’re working with the investigators to make sure that we get those causes clear.”

Heavy air conditioning equipment on the roof has been craned off to ease the load in the most damaged part of the building.

But any hopes of apartments above the repaired store have been dashed.

Rowles said no residential component was planned. The building would be solely a supermarket, he stressed.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Phil Larcombe gives information on the New World fire. Photo / Carson Bluck

“The community had and loved a fantastic supermarket. That’s what we’re going to put back in place.”

In the next six weeks, Foodstuffs hopes to have completed the removal of all equipment from the site.

“Thereafter, what happens next will start to get into full swing,” Rowles said of the rebuild.

Even reopening by 2027 would mean a “tight” programme.

Rowles said the business would be relying on the goodwill and support of the surrounding community and infrastructure to undertake a complicated job.

Opening the new $73 million New World Pt Chevalier has been brought forward from September 9 to August 19 in an attempt to meet demand from Victoria Park customers.

Steve Purton owns New World Victoria Park. Photo / NZME

Rowles said he was one of those shoppers affected, living in the city area and buying locally.

Large building business Savory Construction had the contract to upgrade New World Victoria Park, the business owned by Steve Purton, but the building is owned by Foodstuffs.

New World Pt Chevalier is four levels:

Basement carparking off Great North Rd. Most of the 105 shopper carparks are undercover; Main 2700sq m supermarket on Great North Rd level, shopper carparks also at the storefront; A mezzanine floor for supermarket staff and offices; Separate offices the same size as the new supermarket, with a balcony opening to the motorway side.

