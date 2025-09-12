Inside the $190m+ upgrade at Allevia Hospital Epsom. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fire doors were installed at SkyCity Entertainment Group’s under-construction NZ International Convention Centre and may be impacted by asbestos contamination.

On Thursday, the Herald reported Massey University staff may have been exposed to asbestos in the air after contaminated doors in a new vet school building were drilled into.

It is unknown how many of the doors are impacted by the asbestos contamination.

Christchurch City Council said it was also testing 104 doors at its new $700m Te Kaha stadium, due to open next year.

The Herald has reported how Pacific Door Systems, the country’s largest fire door manufacturer, is at the centre of the asbestos scare after contamination was found in some of its doors.

The scale and timeframe of the contamination is not yet known, but it dates back at least one year.

The Auckland Airport spokeswoman said it was in talks with the door company.

“Auckland Airport is aware Pacific Door Systems has acted as a supplier on some of our construction projects. The health and safety of airport workers and travellers remains our priority and we are taking the matter seriously.

“We have asked our contractors to cease installation of doors supplied by the company until we know more,” the spokeswoman said.

She did not specify which projects were supplied with the doors.

However, billions of dollars worth of new buildings have been built at the airport’s new business park, The Landing, in the past few years.

Long leasehold deals have been struck with the airport’s tenants in those new buildings.

Some of the biggest new developments lately on airport land include:

The new $800m domestic and international terminals, now under construction. Hawkins, owned by Downer, has three tower cranes on this job;

New headquarters for Foodstuffs (North Island), completed;

Ikea warehouse, with the Ikea shop due to open at Sylvia Park on December 4, warehouse completed and opened;

New $200m 118-shop Mānawa Bay outlet shopping centre off Nixon Rd, completed and opened.

Whether any of these projects are affected remains unknown. The spokeswoman did not name a single project.

But she did talk about investigations.

“We are in direct contact with Pacific Door Systems and are closely monitoring updates from both WorkSafe and our Asbestos Assessor specialists to ensure we have the latest information on potential contamination risks and how they are best managed.

“WorkSafe has confirmed that doors with fire-rated boards fully encapsulated and intact, pose no to negligible asbestos exposure risk,” she said.

Bourke of Allevia described what is happening with the big Epsom hospital.

“We are aware of the issues you have raised, and like much of New Zealand who have installed fire doors in the past four years, we are waiting for official information as to the full impact and next steps.

“We are treating all doors as potentially impacted until we receive guidance to the contrary. We are currently following the latest advice we have received on the issue,” Bourke said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s head of building system delivery and assurance, Simon Thomas, said the issue is under an “active investigation”.

They are working with multiple agencies and suppliers to “gather further information and determine the next steps”.

He noted that installed doors are safe if undamaged and unaltered, and have not been recalled.

Pacific Door Systems said on August 22 via its website that it “recently became aware of a contamination issue impacting one of the categories of fire-rated door ‘cores’ previously used by PDS in production of Pyropanel fire-rated doors”.

“It is important to stress that FRB core and the potentially impacted PDS fire door categories do not contain asbestos ‘by design’,” Pacific Door Systems said.

This was a “contamination event” and it is still seeking an explanation from the third-party manufacturer, the company said.

