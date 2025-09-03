PDS was alerted after some of the FRB core was tested and found to contain asbestos. It is not yet known how many doors are affected by the potentially deadly fibre.
Council project director Kent Summerfield said, “Contractor BESIX Watpac informed us of the issue and have taken immediate actions to ensure that health and safety is the utmost priority.
“Based on conversations with our supplier, we are confident the issue can be resolved without impacts on the project completion or budget,” Summerfield said.
“PDS recently became aware of a contamination issue (involving asbestos fibres) impacting one of the categories of fire-rated door ‘cores’ previously used by PDS in production of Pyropanel fire-rated doors,” said the notice on the company’s website, issued on August 22.
With a capacity of around 30,000 people for on-field play and 37,500 for concerts, Te Kaha already has events booked.
Features include four changing rooms and warm-up areas, 23 private suites, a function room with a 900-person capacity, and 32 food and beverage stands.
