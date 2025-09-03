Advertisement
Updated

Christchurch’s Te Kaha stadium fire doors under potential asbestos contamination scrutiny

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The near-$700m stadium will be opened by April 2026. Video / Christchurch City Council

There are concerns Christchurch’s under-construction Te Kaha One New Zealand Stadium may be caught up in concerns of asbestos fire door contamination.

Christchurch City Council has confirmed that it is undertaking asbestos testing on each of the stadium’s 104 fire doors, which is expected to take another couple of days.

