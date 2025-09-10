Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Asbestos fire door scare: Massey University’s new vet school site contaminated

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

It is unknown how many of the doors are contaminated by asbestos.

It is unknown how many of the doors are contaminated by asbestos.

Massey University staff may have been exposed to asbestos in the air after contaminated doors in a new vet school building were drilled into.

Staff were sent an email warning them about asbestos-containing material being released into the new school of veterinary science building, Ngā Huia, on the university’s Manawatū

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save