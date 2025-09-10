“We have confirmed that 12 of these doors supplied by Pacific Door Systems have been installed in the Ngā Huia building ... The asbestos material is contained within the core of the doors and only poses a risk when disturbed.

“Five of the 12 doors had been drilled in preparation for the hardware to be installed, therefore the release of ACM [asbestos-containing material] occurred.”

The university took “prompt action” to isolate and secure the work site after being notified of the potential presence of ACM in the doors, Turner said.

“All health and safety requirements have been strictly enforced and remain in place until further notice. WorkSafe have been notified, and we have been in touch with Massey staff who have entered the building since the five doors were drilled to offer support and guidance.”

The site is a controlled and contained worksite, requiring strict adherence to access and exit protocols by contractors and any Massey staff. It is also contained within a security fence to prevent uncontrolled entry.

“External contractors have carried out air quality testing, and a full containment remedial strategy is in place. We are continuing to work with independent asbestos management specialists to determine the extent of any risk, required controls and next steps,” Turner said.

It is unknown how many of the doors are impacted by the asbestos contamination.

“I know this news may be of concern to some of you. I want to assure you that the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people is our top priority.”

A Massey spokeswoman confirmed the doors they tested came back positive for asbestos.

PDS has issued a recall for 13 categories of fire door sold between March 2021 and August this year. It noted the exact timeframe of the contamination issue has not been determined yet.

PDS put a safety notice on its website on August 22 advising customers the FRB core in some of its doors, imported by an overseas third party, was contaminated with asbestos.

“It is important to stress that FRB core and the potentially impacted PDS fire door categories do not contain asbestos ‘by design’,” the notice said.

This was a “contamination event”, PDS said, and it is still seeking an explanation from the third-party manufacturer.

PDS has defended the decision not to notify workers earlier, despite knowing about the issue as early as June 30, when it contacted WorkSafe.

Business unit manager Sean Crowley said it initially believed the affected group of doors was much smaller and so had contacted the customers it thought would be affected. After confirming the problem was more widespread, it issued the safety notice and then a recall.

But industry staff have voiced their anger over the delay, saying people have been put at risk by continuing to work on the doors for weeks without knowing of the potential hazard, while PDS closed and thoroughly cleaned its manufacturing plants.

WorkSafe was notified of the problem on June 30 and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was officially notified a month later.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.