Construction worker ‘disgusted’ at handling of fire door asbestos contamination scare

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Shipbuilder agrees to price of new ferries and conviction quashed in manslaughter case.

A construction industry worker says he’s “disgusted” at the handling of possible asbestos contamination in products from the country’s largest fire door manufacturer and questions why the alarm wasn’t sounded sooner.

The company involved has said it put out a safety notice as soon as it realised the problem was

