New Gilgit Wing (left) with the older red brick Prendergast building (right) and the Herald on tour to see the $190m expansion. Photo / Dean Purcell

About $150m was spent on the job that started in 2022 to develop the new four-level Gilgit Wing alone.

But $190m was spent all-up, including expanding the carpark, changes to the main older Prendergast building and establishing a new Parnell sterile processing facility.

Public and private hospital patients are being treated at Allevia Hospital Epsom, previously called Mercy Hospital.

A new ward has been named McAuley in tribute to the Mercy order’s founder, Catherine McAuley.

Aimee Bourke, chief operating officer with Dr Ian England in one of 10 new operating theatres. Photo / Dean Purcell

England estimated about a quarter of Allevia Hospital Epsom’s patients were funded by ACC or came via the public system so instead of being paid for by a private insurer, they were funded by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

Many of those funded by ACC come to the hospital for spine, shoulder or knee surgery, he said, having suffered injuries.

One of the reception areas in the new Gilgit Wing. Photo / Dean Purcell

The wider job includes:

A new Gilgit Wing construction on what was the driveway and main entrance to Mercy Hospital by RCP and Leighs: $150m;

Development of a new off-site sterile processing facility in leased premises at 79 St George‘s Bay Rd, Parnell, along with changes to the existing red brick seven-level Prendergast building and carpark expansion: $30m; and

Building the neighbouring 887sq m Heart Group building by RCP and Brosnan: $10m.

“Some people say, ‘you just do the easy stuff’. That‘s untrue. We do open heart surgery, head and neck cancer surgery, major spinal, liver and kidney surgery,” England said.

Red power points (right) denote connections to generator power in the new Gilgit Wing, Allevia Hospital Epsom. Photo / Dean Purcell

The new Gilgit Wing was built to the Australasian Health Facility Guidelines. Corridors are wide enough for two hospital beds to pass each other.

New hospital rooms are, he says, New Zealand’s largest at around 16sq m each.

The property is 2.8ha and comprises a number of buildings.

Aimee Bourke in one of the 10 new theatres in the new Gilgit Wing. Photo / Dean Purcell

England said a further $20m could be spent on further work, including converting the seven old Prendergast operating theatres into new uses. A more welcoming entranceway is planned, too.

The new Gilgit Wing has:

10 full-sized 60sq m, state-of-the-art operating theatres;

Each theatres has $1.5m+ of equipment including robots;

A 17-bed post-anaesthetic care unit;

Six intensive care unit beds;

Six high-dependency unit beds;

A new ward with 20 single and four double-patient hospital rooms;

A dedicated whānau room;

A new sterile store;

A new staff break room on the top floor with outdoor area;

Two new theatre changing rooms;

Two acoustically sound bedrooms for on-call anaesthetists;

Three lifts able to take beds, one goods lift;

Perkins diesel generator the size of a small bus for mains power failures.

Rosa Robotics machines are being used in theatres, assisting surgeons with precision and accuracy. One Rosa robot will talk to another larger robot to give precise help.

England in the new 17-bed post-anaesthetic care unit. Beds were yet to arrive. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cardiothoracic, orthopaedic, neurosurgery, gynaecology, urology, otolaryngology, cardiac and general elective surgery will be carried out in the new theatres.

Air conditioning systems generate sterile air, blown down onto operating tables.

Staff room on the top floor of the new Gilgit Wing, with a deck which looks across to Rangitoto Island. Photo / Dean Purcell

About 500 open-heart surgeries are performed at the Epsom hospital annually.

Most private patients come via Southern Cross, which in the 2024 financial year said it had 955,301 members.

Inside the new six-bed intensive care unit at the Gilgit Wing. Photo / Dean Purcell

In the post-anesthetic care unit, drugs are in cupboards behind doors only accessible via electronic swipe cards.

But once the cupboard doors are open, safes are behind them. Those are used to store drugs, giving a two-check security system.

New ward at the hospital, 98 Mountain Rd, Epsom. Photo / Dean Purcell

The sterile unit was developed in Parnell, otherwise, Bourke said another entire Gilget Wing level would have been needed to be built.

England said additions of new operating theatres and the new ward would enable the hospital to increase capacity for many different types of surgeries and serve the expanding population.

The new wing is grey because it was built beneath a volcanic view shaft and Allevia wanted to respect Maungawhau’s mana, he said.

Allevia Hospitals, previously MercyAscot Hospitals, treat more than 20,000 patients annually.

Allevia Hospital Epsom, Allevia Hospital Ascot at Ellerslie/Remuera and Allevia Endoscopy at Epsom and Takapuna are in the group.

The $190m expansion was funded via capital and bank borrowing.

All-up, the business has 22 operating theatres and 360 specialists work at the properties.

England said the business is owned by New Zealanders and the expanded hospital would be a great asset to the population.

