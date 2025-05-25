A new ward has been named McAuley in tribute to the Mercy order’s founder, Catherine McAuley.
England estimated about a quarter of Allevia Hospital Epsom’s patients were funded by ACC or came via the public system so instead of being paid for by a private insurer, they were funded by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.
Many of those funded by ACC come to the hospital for spine, shoulder or knee surgery, he said, having suffered injuries.
The wider job includes:
A new Gilgit Wing construction on what was the driveway and main entrance to Mercy Hospital by RCP and Leighs: $150m;
Development of a new off-site sterile processing facility in leased premises at 79 St George‘s Bay Rd, Parnell, along with changes to the existing red brick seven-level Prendergast building and carpark expansion: $30m; and
Building the neighbouring 887sq m Heart Group building by RCP and Brosnan: $10m.
“Some people say, ‘you just do the easy stuff’. That‘s untrue. We do open heart surgery, head and neck cancer surgery, major spinal, liver and kidney surgery,” England said.
The new Gilgit Wing was built to the Australasian Health Facility Guidelines. Corridors are wide enough for two hospital beds to pass each other.
New hospital rooms are, he says, New Zealand’s largest at around 16sq m each.
The property is 2.8ha and comprises a number of buildings.