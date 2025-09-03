Christchurch City Council yesterday confirmed that it is undertaking asbestos testing on 104 fire doors at its Te Kaha stadium, which is expected to take another couple of days.

The issue impacts a product known as FRB board or core, which is made by an overseas third party, and used by Pacific Door Systems (PDS) and other Australasian manufacturers.

PDS was alerted after some of the FRB core was tested and found to contain asbestos. It is not yet known how many doors are affected by the potentially deadly fibre.

MBIE head of building system delivery and assurance Simon Thomas said the issue is under an “active investigation”.

They are working with multiple agencies and suppliers to “gather further information and determine the next steps”.

He noted that installed doors are safe if undamaged and unaltered, and have not been recalled.

WorkSafe central manager Nigel Formosa said the agency was notified of the potential health risk from the doors on June 30 and immediately launched a “targeted health and safety response”.

The convention centre project has seen a number of delays.

The SkyCity Convention Centre construction site suffered a fire in 2019. Photo / Daniel Walker

The site caught fire in 2019 – the year it was originally set to open before the damage, causing a further delay on top of earlier time and cost overruns.

The fire started on October 22, 2019, and could not be extinguished until November 1.

In 2020, a Fire and Emergency NZ report found that a gas torch accidentally left cardboard material smouldering on top of the convention centre.

The cardboard core of a roll of waterproof roofing membrane smouldered for more than half an hour during a lunch break before it burst into flames, causing the fire.

The cardboard roll had been inadvertently exposed to a worker’s gas torch and it smouldered undetected for 38 minutes, according to investigators.

SkyCity later announced it was suing Fletcher Building and the Fletcher Construction Company for $330 million, saying it had taken 10 years instead of three to build the centre.

SkyCity’s claim alleged that breaches of contract, including those that caused the fire, constituted gross negligence and/or a persistent, flagrant or wilful neglect to carry out obligations under the building works contract.

In an NZX announcement in February, SkyCity, which is behind the project, said it would be next February before the centre, between Hobson St and Nelson St in Auckland’s CBD, would open.

The Herald has contacted PDS for comment.

