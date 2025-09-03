It is the latest setback in the construction of the convention centre. Photo / Michael Craig
Fletcher Building has announced it is “undertaking investigations” after revelations that fire doors installed at its under-construction International Convention Centre may be impacted by asbestos contamination.
Pacific Door Systems, the country’s largest fire door manufacturer, is currently at the centre of the asbestos scare after contamination was found in someof its doors. The scale and timeframe of the contamination is not yet known, but dates back at least one year.
“Fletcher Building’s project team for the New Zealand International Convention Centre has been made aware that this issue may involve fire doors supplied to the project by Pacific Door Systems,” the company said in an NZX announcement this morning.
“Importantly, surface testing undertaken to date has confirmed no asbestos residue in occupied or public areas, and the current advice is that potentially impacted doors are safe in their current, installed state,” the statement said.
“SkyCity has been informed of the situation and we are working closely together to understand any impacts.”
SkyCity later announced it was suing Fletcher Building and the Fletcher Construction Company for $330 million, saying it had taken 10 years instead of three to build the centre.
SkyCity’s claim alleged that breaches of contract, including those that caused the fire, constituted gross negligence and/or a persistent, flagrant or wilful neglect to carry out obligations under the building works contract.
In an NZX announcement in February, SkyCity, which is behind the project, said it would be next February before the centre, between Hobson St and Nelson St in Auckland’s CBD, would open.
The Herald has contacted PDS for comment.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.