Sky City International Convention Centre latest building embroiled in asbestos door scare

By &
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

It is the latest setback in the construction of the convention centre. Photo / Michael Craig

Fletcher Building has announced it is “undertaking investigations” after revelations that fire doors installed at its under-construction International Convention Centre may be impacted by asbestos contamination.

Pacific Door Systems, the country’s largest fire door manufacturer, is currently at the centre of the asbestos scare after contamination was found in some

Save