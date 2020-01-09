For some of Judge Rob Ronayne's legal colleagues and friends, life will never be the same after his sudden death this week.

The quick-witted and gregarious lawyer and judge fought for many significant cases including the prosecution of the Rena oil spill and in the early 2000s, inspired a young and eager Simon Bridges in his legal career.

On Tuesday, Judge Ronayne's body was found at his Remuera home. His death has been referred to the Coroner.

The Tauranga-born judge, 64, studied law at the University of Canterbury and was admitted to the bar in 1978. He was a senior litigation partner in Rotorua firm East Brewster from 1979 to 1998 before becoming a partner in Tauranga law firm Ronayne, Hollister-Jones Lellman in April 1998. Ronayne joined the judicial bench in 2013.

Former defence barrister and Tauranga Court Judge Paul Mabey QC met Judge Ronayne during their Canterbury University law studies days in the 1970s and said they remained good friends.

The pair were on opposite sides of many jury trials over the years, he said.

Judge Mabey described Judge Ronayne as a "tough opponent" but always fair, with a wicked sense of humour often brought into the courtroom setting where he was well-respected.

"We're all still trying to cope with what has happened, and that will take a long time. Rob was very much loved and respected and we all feel for his wife and his children.

"Life is never going to be the same without his companionship, his cheeky conversations and emails, and Rob's downright decency and good humour."

Judge Rob Ronayne (left) mentored former Crown prosecutor Simon Bridges as a young lawyer. Photo / File

National Party leader and former Crown prosecutor Simon Bridges, who joined Ronayne Hollister-Jones Lellman law firm in 2001, said Ronayne quickly became his mentor.

"Rob was gregarious, warm, fun, brilliant, and as my mentor in the law, he gave me so much as a young lawyer," Bridges said.

"I really looked up to Rob because he was so good at what he did - criminal advocacy work - and gave me so much time, helping me so much. He was so generous to others."

Bridges said Judge Ronayne was "the best court advocate I knew"

"He was so persuasive and hugely aggressive, and I loved that. When Rob cross-examined someone who deserved it, he really rolled his sleeves up. I role modelled myself on him and his style.

"He was powerful in court. Not just assertive but also delicate and thoughtful.

"Rob loved people and ... I loved Rob. He had a deep humanity, and I will miss him."

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said Judge Ronayne had served the New Zealand public excellently.

"Judge Ronayne was held in extremely high regard and his judicial colleagues will remember fondly his flair, wit and tireless dedication to serving the administration of justice."

Ronayne's children declined to comment.

Thank you Judge Ronayne

A judge, a contact, and a friend. NZME journalist Jill Nicholas shares her memories of Judge Ronayne over the years.

I was privileged to know Judge Ronayne on three fronts – as a client, as a journalist covering the numerous trials at which he defended then prosecuted, and as a good friend.

Always known for his quick wit it was as his client that this came into play for my benefit.

In 1997 cellphones were in their infancy. I wanted one, the then-Telecom wouldn't let me have one unless I disclosed my age.

Enter Rob Ronayne, I still have the affidavit he drew up and I signed attesting to the approximation of my age. It's a master class in tongue-in-cheek legalese, as was his covering letter.

In the former I swore, among many other points, to vaguely remembering the Korean War and the days of Post & Telegraph, of which Telecom became an off-shoot.

But it's the penultimate paragraph that hoisted Telecom by its own petard. It reads: "I was particularly pleased with the enactment of the Human Rights Act 1993 which, for present purposes, appears to make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of age, once a person has attained the age of 16 years."

The outcome – a Ronayne legal victory that if it wasn't written into the law books it most certainly should have been.

Thank you again valued friend and personal learned funny man counsel.

- Jill Nicholas