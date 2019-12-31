Rugby has the sevens. League has the nines. Cricket has Twenty20.

Now, water polo has its own fast-paced, spectator friendly format in the shape of Water Polo on the Waterfront at Tauranga's tidal steps beside The Strand.

The five-a-side, shortened version of the sport, played in the open water, made its debut at the Tauranga Waterfront last year with immediate success as spectators were captivated and players reignited their love for the game.

Organiser Danny Kayes said 2019 was run as a men's only competition involving 12 teams, more as a trial than anything, but the 2020 edition this weekend has been expanded to include women.

"We've brought it forward this year from February because it's a bit more of a busier time of the year in Tauranga. We've got nine men's teams as opposed to 12 last year but we've got five women's teams this time.

"A lot of the teams have joined forces a little bit to try to target the gold medal."

With cash prizes up for grabs - $800 for first, $500 for second, $200 for third - there is plenty to play for, although Kayes said it was definitely a tournament based on fun.

"The style we play is a lot faster than typical water polo, the idea behind that is it's a bit more exciting. It is good for the players, it's for fun and it's something different for the players.

"We've got one Wellington team, about four or five Auckland teams, one from Waikato and the rest from Bay of Plenty. We're really strong in the younger age groups in Tauranga but typically they move away to university so we struggle a bit for player depth."

Action from the first edition of Water Polo on the Waterfront. Photo / File

Tauranga water polo player Mathew Hansen, who has represented New Zealand at the Junior World Championships twice, played at Water Polo on the Waterfront last year and could not wait for another crack at it.

"It was just phenomenal, it's so cool how much traction it got from the community. There were quite a few people down on the steps, enjoying the sun and enjoying the water polo.

"It's quite a new and refreshing sport for New Zealand and it was cool to see how many people actually sat there the whole day and enjoyed the action. I had people come up to me randomly to ask about the rules and stuff, it was a really cool vibe and atmosphere."

Hansen's team finished fourth, just missing the podium, and he said this year was looking even more competitive.

"We've basically got the Dan Carter of water polo coming, Joe Kayes (Danny's brother). He plays over in Italy for a team called Pro Recco which is pretty much the most stacked team in the world.

Water Polo on the Watefront organiser Danny Kayes. Photo / File

"There are some Australians and most of the New Zealand men's team spread throughout as well. It's going to be a really good challenge. The boys will have to burn off a few of the meat pies from Christmas but I think we'll be good."

He said playing in the tournament "brings back the love for the sport".

"It's really refreshing, it's just cool to get in the water with your mates and throw a ball around. It's cool to see random people there and have that style of water polo rather than being locked away in a pool.

"It's real funny, when you play in the harbour there's a lot of tidal changes so a lot of water moving. You sort of think you'll be able to play how you normally do but there are so many variables, it's kind of like Hail Mary water polo at some stages."