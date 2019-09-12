Phil Goff and his main rival John Tamihere are not ruling out privatisation of marina land for housing if they win next month's mayoral contest

Their positions are at odds with a public meeting this week opposed to any further attempt by council's development arm Panuku to privatise land at Hobsonville Marina for five-storey apartments.

The Auckland Marina Users Association is also opposed to council-owned marina land being sold for waterfront apartments, a view shared by many councillors.

Both Goff and Tamihere have expressed reservations about privatising marina land, but left the door open if they become the next mayor

