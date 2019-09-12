On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He said that would allow for a proper conversation about whether sales could proceed taking into account the sensitivity and high value placed on marina land, future public use for things like public transport, and landscape values.
Once those hurdles were cleared, there would have to be a business case to make sure any sales stacked up for the ratepayer, Tamihere said.
Councillor John Watson said public meetings over Hobsonville and Gulf Harbour marinas had led to almost unanimous support by local communities and berth holders to keep marina land in public ownership.
The anti-privatisation mood was the same across the city and among the 135,000 boaties in Auckland, he said.
Watson said Panuku and council are playing for time until after the election in the hope of a favourable balance around the council table to proceed with sales.
West Harbour Residents Group spokeswoman June Kearney said this week's meeting attended by 130 people voted unanimously to oppose any further attempts to privatise Hobsonville Marina - previously called Westpark.
The group is planning to write to the Auditor-General and Minister of Local Government to ask for an investigation into the Unitary Plan process for Hobsonville Marina and the failure by council to take into account special legislation that protects the 592-berth marina for public use.
Hobsonville Marina is leased to Hobsonville Marina Ltd, controlled by richlister Simon Herbert, who wants to buy land at the marina to build five-storey apartments.
Herbert's Empire Capital also owns Pine Harbour Marina, near Whitford, and Bayswater Marina Village, near the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The two marinas were built and owned privately.