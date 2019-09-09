A storm tore through Mercia Yates' Koutū property last Wednesday and her home, filled to the brim with sentimental pictures, keepsakes and artworks, was turned upside down. A photo of her late mother and aunt had fallen to the ground and the taonga jewellery she inherited from her mother was one of the many things missing. The back door was kicked in, two windows smashed and the garage broken into - leaving a strong woman with a broken heart.

Two windows and a heart shattered last Wednesday.

Precious taonga passed down from her late mother was stolen from Rotorua council

