The walking track to Waipoua Forest's Tane Mahuta has been closed temporarily while repair work is done to replace a donation box that was vandalised in an attempted theft.

Department of Conservation (DoC) Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole said: "Not only is this vandalism of public property, which we take very seriously, it's going to take time to repair."

Soole expects the track to remain closed on Friday and potentially Saturday as well.

Fortunately vandals never managed to retrieve the money from the box as it became stuck inside the concrete and wire mesh stand.

