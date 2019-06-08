WARNING: Subject matter may be distressing.

New provisional figures released to the Rotorua Daily Post last week showed 15 people were suspected to have killed themselves in the 15 months to March 2019. There are many people in the community who have been affected by suicide, and a local trust aims to support those affected. Reporter Shauni James went along to its first event, Hīkoi 4 Life, and talked to members of the community there to raise awareness and remember loved ones.

Hands were clasped, hugs were shared and tears fell as people gathered together to not just raise suicide

Related articles:

Where to get help: