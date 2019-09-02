EDITORIAL

Gun violence, the heart of darkness pulsing in American life, continues to show the US political system in an ugly, unhealthy light.

Another shooting, this time in Odessa, Texas, took the lives of six people including the suspect.

AP reported it brought the number of mass killings in the US to 25 for the year – as many as for the entire 12 months of 2018.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The atrocity occurred as the heavily gun-rights state prepared to loosen already weak gun restrictions. From this week it will be easier for Texans to carry handguns in schools, apartments and churches. More

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.