At least one person has died and up to 20 are injured after a gunman hijacked a mail truck in the Texas town of Odessa and began shooting at random.

Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, told CNN there was an "active shooter" in the area.

Police believe there are two shooters in separate vehicles.

Sanchez said ten people are confirmed injured but that up to 20 people could be hurt.

There is one person confirmed dead, he said.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

University of Texas of the Permian Basin, in Odessa, has gone into lockdown.

Police in Midland, near Odessa, said on Facebook:

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."