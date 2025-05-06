The meeting was highly anticipated after a Canadian election during which Carney vowed that the United States would never “own us”.
Carney has since vowed to remake Nato member Canada’s ties with the United States in perhaps its biggest political and economic shift since World War II.
Trump has slapped general tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico and sector-specific levies on autos, some of which have been suspended pending negotiations. He has imposed similar duties on steel and aluminium.
‘Important moment’
The US President inserted himself into Canada’s election early on by calling on Canada to avoid tariffs by becoming the “cherished 51st state”.
Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party had been on track to win the vote but Trump’s attacks, combined with the departure of unpopular premier Justin Trudeau, transformed the race.
Carney, who replaced Trudeau as Prime Minister in March, convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises made him the ideal candidate to defy Trump.