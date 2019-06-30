The recent pile-on to Oranga Tamariki following the removal of a child is only the latest episode in a long history of public antagonism towards our child protection service.

I have often wondered as such anger erupts again and again why the child protection service is not seen in the same light as the police.

Both do a difficult job that is often unpleasant but essential, a fact widely understood in the case of the police but not for Oranga Tamariki.

Since the earliest of human societies it has been a primary role of those in authority to protect citizens from one another. The understanding of who is a citizen worthy of protection has varied but in recent times the definition has included children, as I believe it should.

Some children, unfortunately, do need protection from those who have their care. New Zealand does relatively poorly in this respect. Worldwide, as in New Zealand, child protection services are agents of the authorities in carrying out their essential protection function.

Both services sometimes get it wrong, either intervening too much or not enough, but mostly they find a balance point between the two. Occasionally there are outright blunders or misbehaviour.

It is right that these public services are under public scrutiny, so mistakes and rogue events are recognised and rectified.

Well-defined rules, careful selection of personnel, sensitive training and responsible management help. Regardless, there will always be people who feel wronged by each of the services or have a grudge against them.

Even so, it appears that the essential nature of the police's role is widely understood and respected but the child protection services' is not. In part, this may be because of the different public faces presented by each agency.

Police have learned over the years to readily admit their faults and to seek the help of the public in carrying out and improving their service. In contrast child protection often seem defensive and stiff-necked in response to public criticism.

There is also the ongoing trauma that has resulted from colonisation. John Rangihau's report, Puao-te-atatu, noted a widespread understanding among Maori that child protection services had not served them well.

The 1989 Children, Young Persons and Their Families Act set out to make corrections with its requirement for whanau decision-making and whanau placement as a first resort.

How well this has worked out in practice is unclear and should be subject to ongoing research, review and publicity.

It is easy to say a system is broken but that judgment should not be made hastily.

Oranga Tamariki has an essential job to do. It can do better and establish a more trusting relationship with the communities it serves but more openness is needed if it is to succeed in this.

Sir Ian Hassell, Auckland.



Rewarding idleness

The Budget increases for welfare recipients were welcome. However statistics reveal 500,000 New Zealanders require income support and three quarters of beneficiaries under 25 have a parent on a benefit. Intergenerational dependence is rife, so many are sidelined.

Welfare — vital and essential for our most vulnerable citizens, the sick and infirm — is for the able-bodied suffocating.

Successive governments have handed out dole cheques to the fit and able without a reciprocal contribution to the community, benefits now available on request since sanctions were removed at the behest of the Greens.

Instead view Singapore, devoid of resources and water yet an economy revered, in stark contrast to our natural abundance of which so much is squandered. Former NZ Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, in discussing the rapid economic advance of that island nation with inspirational leader Lee Kuan Yew was told, "our able bodied who remain idle, remain unrewarded, they must contribute to society". Muldoon failed to respond.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.



All have sinned

Lizzie Marvelly in her column advises Israel Folau to "save the sinners not the lovers" inferring she has not sinned. Jesus said "All have sinned and come short of the glory of a God". Israel Folau has the same rights to espouse Christianity as she has the rainbow community.

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua.



Mixed netball delight

Wow, the Cadbury Netball Series certainly elevated the game of netball showcasing present and future talent who rose to the occasion against NZ Men's Netball. Might this become a regular feature?

The intense, enjoyable, spirited performance was a joy to watch, many of us not knowing of the previous training and private games between the Silver Ferns and NZ Men. The level of skill on show mixed with smiles and sportsmanship was impressive.

Thank you NZ Netball and especially Aunty Noel — your presence acknowledged — giving us faith once more. Go well girls and take our best wishes with you.

Ann Kidd, Motueka



Waiving Super

Regarding the wealthy people who donate their Super (Weekend Herald) . It is important to note that to receive NZ Super one has to apply for it and this requires an interview at a Winz office along with documents proving one's eligibility.

If those who do not need it take no action when advised by letter that they are about to become eligible, those funds remain in the general fund.

I deplore the arrogance of the extremely wealthy who think they are better placed than the democratically elected government to decide where to allocate taxpayers' money.

Caroline Locke, Waimate North.



Blinkered approach

If 90 per cent of those in prison have drug and alcohol issues, why is the Government making it easier for the vulnerable in society to legally access drugs and alcohol rather than warning of the terrible consequences of addiction?

A sop to our powerful alcohol and drug lobby and a blinkered approach to current drug-fuelled carnage on the roads.

Mary Tallon, Morningside.



Bravo Marvelly

It's not often I agree with Lizzie Marvelly, but her Weekend Herald Opinion Letter to Israel Folau was outstanding. Beautifully written, full of compassion, logic and above all common sense. It should be compulsive reading for all fundamental Christians.

Mark Kroon, Titirangi.



Domestic flyers neglected

There would be less necessity to join the Koru Club if the overall domestic airport experience were more relaxing. There is no doubt international travellers are well served by the Auckland International Airport Company but it sadly neglects domestic travellers in favour of tourists. Their commendable profit is not reflected in service to travellers.

Robert Burrow, Taupo.



Offensive greed

It's so good to read Simon Wilson's articles in Saturday's papers. He's a big niggle in the side of bureaucrats, those more concerned with procedural correctness instead of people's needs.

His recent article shows concerns at the lack of direction, demand and guidance toward encroaching big businesses and their lack of forethought toward our growing concern for climate change. Air travel, tourism, marketing of big retail outlets, the farming industry and our planning of future transport requirements, all show little direction and expectation toward easing the heating of our planet.

We cannot go on ignoring this encroaching danger. We don't have the time to allow big business to rule over us any more. They are destructive, careless in thought towards our future, manipulative in their eagerness to sell us pleasures which our future generation will not be able to enjoy. This is greed at its most offensive; theirs for making/taking as much money as they can at all cost, and ours for wanting so much.

There's little we can do to change this on our own, but we can demand environmental expectation from our councils and our government and, when they do, we must support them. They in turn must also put their own interests to the side, as must we all.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



Journalism gems

Two gems in one day are found in Saturday's Herald. Steve Braunias at his peak with his comedic, satirical piece on politicians and corporate figures. Alan Duff back with his straight up and pithy socio comment. Amidst a mix of offerings in this shame and blame world, quality journalism lives.

Bernie Allen, Mairangi Bay.



Undermining Bridges

The continual expression of a left-wing cartoonist Emmerson to try and undermine the leader of the National Party Simon Bridges is rather tiresome.

His cartoons on June 27 and 28 are typical examples. The news media in general seems to have a campaign to unseat Bridges.

The NZ Herald is one of the country's best newspapers with a reasonable balanced view on New Zealand politics, but Emmerson is just a bore.

Ian Hancock, Ohaupo.