The recent pile-on to Oranga Tamariki following the removal of a child is only the latest episode in a long history of public antagonism towards our child protection service.

I have often wondered as such anger erupts again and again why the child protection service is not seen in the same light as the police.

Both do a difficult job that is often unpleasant but essential, a fact widely understood in the case of the police but not for Oranga Tamariki.

Since the earliest of human societies it has been a primary role of those in authority to protect citizens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Rewarding idleness

All have sinned

Mixed netball delight

Waiving Super

Blinkered approach

Bravo Marvelly

Domestic flyers neglected

Offensive greed

Journalism gems

Undermining Bridges