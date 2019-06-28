When Liz Greive opened a letter telling her she would soon be entitled to receive superannuation payments, his first thought was, "I don't need this".

"I'm very, very fortunate," Greive, now 66, said.

"There are so many people out there who could really do with this and it would transform their lives. It set me off on the track of thinking, 'how can I give this to somebody who needs it'.

"I realised there would be other people out there who had a surplus."

It was that moment which saw the wheels put in motion for the formation of .

