Blaming colonisation and racism for the problems of Māori is the main roadblock to further progress, says the author of the groundbreaking novel Once Were Warriors.

In a new book out next week, A Conversation With My Country, Alan Duff takes aim at "so-called experts" spouting "white liberal irrelevancies".

He says political correctness prevents proper discussion and that ditching a narrative that labels Māori as victim and non-Māori as oppressor is necessary for the country to move forward.

Although injustices from colonisation are real, he says, an incessant focus on that obscures the problems that need to be addressed to

