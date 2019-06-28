On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
But while that added up to a growing confidence and self esteem, persistent problems including domestic violence and a greatly disproportionate presence in rates of crime and imprisonment remained because of a persistent dysfunctional core.
"There is still an urgency," says Duff. "For the majority [of Māori], we are through the worst of it. But the problem of that entrenched welfare class has got to be addressed."
"[Welfare] creates entitlement but let's hasten to add that it does the same to bank CEOs."
Those on the dole should, for example, be paid extra for doing programmes aimed at turning them into a taxpayer.
Duff, who describes himself as "pro-business and anti-corporate", said liberals and academics had become apologists and were part of the problem.
"If they cared, they would come and visit us, all the decile one and two and three schools, and hear the views of the people. They are nowhere to be seen.
"My challenge [to them] is to step aside and let us solve our own problems.
"We need people from the coalface or the flax-roots to address the problem. There are Māori business people and women in particular who are doing great work which is unheralded."
He says more initiatives are needed like Duffy Books In Homes, a charitable organisation which has distributed 12 million books since Duff started it in 1994.
Duff says that, while his new book is "strong" he doesn't think it is controversial. "I don't set out to be controversial."
• A Conversation With My Country will be released next week.