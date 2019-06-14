COMMENT:

The name William Magear Tweed would mean very little to most of us, but ask the New York Times.

'Boss' Tweed ruled the roost over the Democratic Party's Tammany Hall political machine in New York City in the 19th century. He was ruthlessly corrupt, immensely wealthy and despised the New York Times for exposing his legacy of corruption and ill-gotten wealth.

In particular, he railed against the Harper's Weekly cartoonist Thomas Nast, famously saying: "Stop those damn pictures. My constituents don't know how to read, but they can't help seeing those damn pictures". Tweed died at 55 in prison.

