Australians vote in election overhung by high prices and Trump tariffs

Australians voted today in a general election shaped by inflation woes and Trump tariffs, with a string of polls pointing to victory for left-leaning incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Hungry voters munched on barbecued “democracy sausages” after casting their ballot – a polling day rite of passage – while others in bright swimwear crammed into booths after taking an early morning plunge.
Millions of Australians will choose between Labor leader Albanese, 62, or his conservative challenger Peter Dutton.
US President Donald Trump has loomed over the vote since its earliest days, and there is keen global interest in whether his tariff-induced economic chaos will influence the result.
As Australians soured on Trump, both Dutton and Albanese have taken on a more pugnacious tone.
“If I needed to have a fight with Donald Trump or any other world leader, to advance our nation’s interest, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” Dutton said in April.
Albanese condemned Trump’s tariffs as an act of “economic self-harm” and “not the act of a friend”.
Economic concerns have dominated the contest for the many Australian households struggling to pay inflated prices for milk, bread, power and petrol.
“The cost of living – it’s extremely high at the moment. So, taxes as well, is also another really big thing. Petrol prices, all the basic stuff,” human resources manager Robyn Knox told AFP in Brisbane.
Small business owner Jared Bell had similar concerns.