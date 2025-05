A small plane makes a dramatic landing on a US golf course. Video / Supplied

3 May, 2025 08:46 AM Quick Read

A light aircraft in California has made an emergency landing on a golf course.

According to KTLA news, the pilot had to make an emergency landing after failing to navigate a landing at Santa Monica Airport.

The Cessna was seen approaching the Riviera Country Club, which will host the golf events at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

An onlooker named Roger Steele filmed the event as the aircraft approached.

Bystanders can be heard exclaiming in shock.