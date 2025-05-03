Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump posts spoof picture of himself dressed as Pope

AFP
2 mins to read

Mum pays tribute after Auckland bus stop killing, Australians vote early and insurance companies brace for claims.
  • Donald Trump posted a spoof picture of himself as the Pope on Truth Social.
  • Trump joked about wanting to be the next Pope before the conclave to elect a successor.
  • Cardinals will gather on May 7 to elect a new Pope after Pope Francis’ death.

US President Donald Trump today posted a spoof picture of himself dressed as the pope on his Truth Social platform after joking that he would like to be the next Catholic pontiff.

The President is seen in what appears to be an AI-generated colour image, with his right index finger pointed towards the sky, wearing papal regalia, including white robes, a gold crucifix pendant and the mitre hat.

It comes after Trump joked to reporters this week that he would like to be the next Pope, just days before cardinals are due to start the conclave to elect the successor of Pope Francis who died on April 21.

An AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump depicted as the Pope. Image / X / The White House
An AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump depicted as the Pope. Image / X / The White House
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Asked who he would like to succeed Francis, Trump said: “I’d like to be Pope, that would be my number one choice.”

Trump went on to say he did not have a preference but there was a cardinal in New York who was “very good.”

He appeared to be referring to the archbishop of New York, Timothy Dolan, a theological conservative and fiercely opposed to abortion.

Trump attended the funeral service of Francis last week, his first foreign trip since returning to power.

About 20% of Americans declare themselves Catholic, and exit polls indicated in November that they voted about 60% in favour of Trump.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Francis had arguably been one of the most powerful moral voices on the world stage critical of Trump.

When Trump first ran for President in 2016, Francis was unsparing on his signature promise to build a border wall to seal off Mexico.

Francis told reporters, “Anyone, whoever he is, who only wants to build walls and not bridges is not a Christian.”

Cardinals will gather on May 7 in a conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World