Trump posts spoof picture of himself dressed as Pope

- Donald Trump posted a spoof picture of himself as the Pope on Truth Social.
- Trump joked about wanting to be the next Pope before the conclave to elect a successor.
- Cardinals will gather on May 7 to elect a new Pope after Pope Francis’ death.
US President Donald Trump today posted a spoof picture of himself dressed as the pope on his Truth Social platform after joking that he would like to be the next Catholic pontiff.
The President is seen in what appears to be an AI-generated colour image, with his right index finger pointed towards the sky, wearing papal regalia, including white robes, a gold crucifix pendant and the mitre hat.
It comes after Trump joked to reporters this week that he would like to be the next Pope, just days before cardinals are due to start the conclave to elect the successor of Pope Francis who died on April 21.