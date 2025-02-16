- A fake social media post is circulating appearing to show US President Donald Trump calling New Zealand a “Third World country'.
- Foreign Minister Winston Peters swiftly called the post ‘fake’.
- It is the second time in February that Peters has been forced to say a post by a US politician was fake news.
An awkward diplomatic incident has been avoided after a fake screenshot circulated online of a doctored Truth Social post in which US President Donald Trump calls New Zealand a “Third World country”.
The fake post was created to appear as if the 47th President said: “Lyin’ Chuck Schumer is at it again – with the help of Alex Soros (Little Georgie) scheming to undo all the GREAT WORK my administration is doing to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Schumer is the Democratic Senate minority leader and a long-time adversary of Trump. Alex Soros is the son of Jewish philanthropist George Soros, a target of many anti-Semitic online conspiracy theories.