You've got to be shipping me? Make-shift shipping container home offered for $390pw

This one-bedroom property is available to rent in Johnsonville for $390 per week. Photo / Trade Me

A one-bedroom home made from an old shipping container and some garden sheds is being offered in Wellington for $390 per week.

The unusual makeshift dwelling is located in Johnsonville and is just metres from the main house in someone's backyard and the proposed parking space is a piece of lawn in front of the shipping container and separate utilities.

The laundry can be found in a green garden shed placed beside it.

The Trade Me ad promotes the one-bedroom home as being suitable for one person and in a good location to Onslow College and Johnsonville shopping mall.

The container - which has windows and has been lined with wood panels - comes fully furnished and includes a microwave, electric hot plate, bed, washing machine, dishwasher, fridge freezer and cutlery and plates, according to the ad.

The converted shipping container is fully furnished and includes a kitchenette. Photo / Trade Me

The ad has caught the attention of a local Facebook page with one user describing it "a joke" at $390 per week.

There are two separate utility rooms including a laundry that is in a garden shed. Photo / Trade Me

The person who originally shared the ad on social media quipped that it only took her one minute to find a place despite everyone complaining about a rental crisis in the capital.

"I thought this was a joke post but it's very real. I'd (stet) be surprised if that's legal," another commented.

The Herald contacted the Trade Me advertiser, who confirmed the property was for rent and asked whether the reporter wanted a viewing. However, he declined to comment further.