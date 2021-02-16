Your weather: Parts of North Island in for drenching before high pressure brings fine spells in last day of lockdown

It was a rainy start to the week for most of the North Island. Photo / File

Parts of the North Island are in for a drenching into this evening as a subtropical low makes its way overland.

Meanwhile, much of the island will see the wild weather of the past few days subsiding, with tomorrow

, the last scheduled day of the current Covid-19 restrictions, looking settled for most places.

According to WeatherWatch NZ, the subtropical low that brought heavy rain across the North Island the past few days is starting to weaken around the Bay of Plenty region this afternoon as a high-pressure system expands from the southwest of New Zealand.

"The incoming high is a powerful one and will cover the entire country for a few days from later this week and across the weekend.

"As the high rolls in a cooler southerly flow is spreading up the nation.

"Rain is continuing around some parts of the North Island but the cooler southerly change is now moving in and this is helping ease rain in many places."

Heavy rain over Monday and early today in Auckland subsided in the afternoon, taken over with warm and humid conditions.

Tomorrow

Auckland, which is scheduled for its final day of alert level 3, should see its first fine day of the week with a high of 25C.

Meanwhile watches and warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in place for eastern parts of the North Island to this evening.

WeatherWatch NZ reports the rain this week as being "a positive outcome" for some areas heading into drought.

For some, well over a month's worth of rain had fallen.

One rain gauge between Waihi and Whiritoa reported 230mm from 4am Monday to 9.30am

today.

Many places had over 100mm in the upper North Island, with the majority in the 30 to 80mm mark.

Apart from Bay of Plenty, East Cape, Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay, the next seven days ahead are looking drier than average (with those regions also falling into this category in another day or two).