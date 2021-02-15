Weather: Northland, Auckland in for more wet weather after soggy start to the week

More wet weather is forecast for Auckland on Tuesday. Photo / File

It's been a wet, grey and humid start to lockdown for Aucklanders and there is more rain on the cards for the region today.

Northland, which was lashed with wild weather that closed schools, damaged powerlines and turned an Air New Zealand plane around, will also see more rain today.

But by Wednesday the wild weather will start to ease, Metservice forecaster Cam Coutts said.

Auckland saw between 15-83mm of rain

yesterday, with the Northern part of the area getting the heaviest falls.

But that was nothing compared to what Northland saw, with some parts seeing up to 150mm of rain, Coutts said.

A low that was sitting just off to the west of Northland

last night will bring another band of rain and showers to Northland and Auckland

today.

By tomorrow

the low will have moved off, taking with it the heavy rainfalls, Coutts said.

"By Wednesday it's fine by dawn and the strong southerly is easing away."

The weather for Northland and Auckland is expected to stay fine into the weekend, he said.

"Northland will see a little bit of rain mainly in the east but Auckland should be pretty good."

The weather will improve for the whole country from

tomorrow, as a big high moves in.

But the high will bring a spell of below-average temperatures for the South Island and parts of the lower North Island until Thursday.

The heavy rain wreaked havoc in Northland

yesterday

.

Kaeo School and Whangaroa College were closed

yesterday as heavy rains prevented school buses from being able to complete their morning run.

Kaeo School principal Paul Barker said the school had closed yesterday due to the heavy rain. Photo / File

Whangaruru School in Punaruku was also forced to close its doors yesterday as safety concerns prevented the local bus from navigating floodwaters along Russell Rd.

Further south homes and businesses in Taipuha and Waiotira faced unplanned power outages due to broken power lines.

And an Air New Zealand flight to Whangārei was forced to turn back to Auckland due to the bad weather

yesterday afternoon.

Various Metservice weather warnings have been in place for much of the North Island so far this week.

Last night, a warning issued for the Bay of Plenty told residents to expect 100 to 130mm of rain to accumulate and peak wind rates of 10 to 20km/h, including

this morning.

A heavy rain warning in Hawke's Bay said the heavy rainfall rates that were to ease overnight

would return by

this morning.