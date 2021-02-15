Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing times for tradies as wild weather collides with alert level jump

Some plumbers are reporting blockages in communication as wild weather collides with Alert Level boundary confusion. File photo / 123RF

Wild weather is colliding with changes to New Zealand's Covid alert levels to create some challenges for plumbers and other tradespeople.

Confusion about the Auckland-Northland boundary and ongoing instability from the pandemic was adding pressure on tradies, an industry group said.

NZ Plumbers, Drainlayers and Gasfitters Association president Glen Burr said rains battering the North Island strained some infrastructure and raised demand for plumbers.

Floods and heavy rains could lead to burst pipes and leaking roofs.

Lines company Vector said its crews were watching out for any power outages under alert level 3 with wet, windy weather expected for the next two days.

Vector crews were essential workers, allowed to travel as needed to keep power on.

The Government has provided alert level business guidelines for tradies and customers.

At all alert levels, health services, emergency services, utilities and goods transport are supposed to stay up and running.

At level 3, business legally must be contactless and work requiring close physical contact cannot go ahead.

At level 2, businesses can operate if they can do so safely.

But Burr said with many tradies needing to travel for work, traversing areas with different alert levels and police checkpoints was causing some confusion today.

"We have quite a few different people confused about that because now apparently Mangawhai is part of level 3," president Glen Burr said.

Kaipara mayor Dr Jake Smith told the Herald local residents urgently needed clarification on where the boundaries were.

Police have been approached for comment about what paperwork or approvals tradies will need to be allowed across the regional boundary.

Anyone wanting to travel between level 2 and level 3 regions must check their travel eligibility.

The Ministry of Health said requests for exemptions for work and business-related travel could be directed to MBIE.

Burr said for the system to work, people would have to exercise common sense.

Replacing or fixing a failed hot water cylinder required for sanitation is deemed essential, as is unblocking, fixing or replacing sanitary waste or water supply pipes.

Cosmetic work such as replacing working sanitary fixtures is not deemed essential, and neither is replacing tap washers.

Emergency jobs could include those where malfunctioning plumbing, gas or drains could pose a threat to safety, health and hygiene.

Burr said the ongoing pandemic had destabilised the wider industry, including business owners, employees, trainees and apprentices.

"It's a huge chunk of the workforce."

Labour was in high demand but some companies did not want to promise long-term employment to new industry entrants until the broader economic situation stabilised.

Burr said a lot of tradespeople depended on industries such as hospitality, which took a hammering in lockdowns when bars and restaurants shut.