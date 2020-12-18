Your weather: Low pressure system looks set to form in lead up to Christmas

There will be fine weather about the country for most people today, except in the southwest of the South Island where heavy falls are expected.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland and Haast who should expect 100 to 140mm of rain to accumulate today.

Cyclone Yasa continues to wreak havoc in the Pacific region, causing serious flooding in Samoa.

Back home, there will be fine weather apart from periods of cloud in the morning and night in the west from Northland to Wellington.

It's set to be a balmy day in Auckland, with the mercury tipped to rise to 25C from a low of 16C and northeasterly breezes also expected.

Wellington is due for a cooler day at just 18C from a low of 15C. There will be strong northerlies, with gusts up to 100km/h in exposed places.

#APIA,SAMOA🇼🇸

Serious flooding in Samoa today as well as wind and rain from #TCYasa stretches to Apia

Prayers to everyone there 🙏 #samoafloods



📸 M Onesemo#MWPU🌀 pic.twitter.com/IUEg1fWV2i — 𝐌𝐖 & 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒🏝️ (@MWPU_1) December 18, 2020

There will be cloud this morning for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and Taupo with patchy drizzle this evening but a day of fine spells mostly.

Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Buller, and Nelson can expect areas of morning cloud before fine weather.

It'll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain in Otago and Southland, with Marlborough and Canterbury due for a fine day with cloud increasing this evening.

A northerly wind flow is ahead of the band of rain set to douce Fiordland and southern Westland.

The band should linger around the West Coast for the weekend before being reinvigorated before Monday as it rolls over the South Island.

There is a good chance New Zealand will be in for settled weather on Christmas next week but there is still a notable risk for less than ideal conditions.

A low-pressure system is brewing in the Tasman Sea and looks set to roll over the South Island midweek and Cyclone Yasa is still on the move.

A more definitive weather forecast for Friday can be expected tomorrow.

Weather forecast

Whangārei: Morning and evening cloud, otherwise long fine spells. Light winds and afternoon northeasterly breezes. High 25C, Low 15C.

Auckland: Morning and evening cloud, otherwise long fine spells. Northeasterly breezes. 25C, 16C.

Tauranga: Cloud and possible drizzle morning and night, otherwise fine breaks. Northeast breezes, dying out overnight. 23C, 16C.

Hamilton: Mostly fine, some morning and evening cloud. Light winds, but afternoon westerly breezes. 25C, 11C.

New Plymouth: Morning cloud, then some fine breaks. Northerlies. 21C, 13C.

Napier: Fine. Northeast breeze dying out this evening. 25C, 16C.

Wellington: Morning cloud, then some fine breaks. Strong northerlies, gusting 100 km/h in exposed places. 18C, 15C.

Christchurch: Fine with high cloud. Northwesterlies from late morning. 30C, 15C.

Queenstown: Cloudy. Occasional rain, more likely from afternoon. Gusty northeasterlies, dying out in the evening. 23C, 12C.

Dunedin: Cloudy. Occasional rain. Winds tending northwest, then changing southwest late evening. 23C, 13C.

Invercargill: Cloudy. Occasional rain. Northwesterlies becoming gusty in the morning, changing southwest in the evening. 22C, 10C.