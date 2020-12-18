Passing lanes on State Highway 2 near Maramarua closed over holiday period

Motorists are asked to be patient while the SH2 lane closures are in place. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Holidaymakers are being asked to remain patient in what's set to be the perfect holiday headache for motorists on State Highway 2.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will close passing lanes at Maramarua during the busy Christmas and New Year holiday travel periods.

The highway is the main thoroughfare for Auckland holidaymakers leaving town for the Coromandel and Tauranga.

It's hoped the closures will make driving safer on SH2 by maintaining a steady flow of traffic, preventing crashes at the end of passing lanes.

Nationally, 309 people have died on our roads so far this year. That compares to 336 in the whole of 2019.

Because people could not head overseas on holiday, New Zealand roads are likely to be busier as people travel domestically.

NZTA Waikato system manager Cara Lauder says longer queues can be expected, but travel times shouldn't be affected too badly.

"We ask drivers to be patient and allow extra time for their journeys, so everyone gets where they're going safely," she said.

For eastbound traffic, the three passing lanes on SH2 near Mangatawhiri Rd, Kopuku Rd and Heaven's Rest will be closed on the following days:

• Wednesday, December 23, 4am to 10pm.

• Thursday, December 24, 4am to 10pm.

• Sunday, December 27, 4am to 10pm.

• Monday, December 28, 4am to 10pm.

For westbound traffic, the two passing lanes near Heaven's Rest and the Maramarua Golf Club will be closed on the following days:

• Monday, January 4, 4am to 10pm.

• Thursday, January 7, 4am to 11.45pm.

• Friday, January 8, 4am to 11.45pm.

• Sunday, January 10, 4am to 10pm.

Crews will be on site setting up for the passing lane closures from 3am.