Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Victim attacked so badly she was unrecognisable

Murdered businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was reportedly so badly disfigured she was unrecognisable to those close to her after her death.

The 55-year-old's body was found by police in the boot of her car last month near her Suzetta Place home in East Auckland.

Zhong faced court action amid claims she owed business associates millions of dollars at the time of her death.

She was killed on November 27, stabbed to death with a sharp knife in a corner of her third-floor bedroom, Stuff reports.

Zhong suffered extensive injuries to her face and neck, in an attack so vicious she was unrecognisable to those who knew her, Stuff reports.

They were only able to identify her when they saw her hands.

Elizabeth Zhong, also known as Ying Zhong. Photo / Supplied

Police formally identified her body a week after her death and are still investigating the murder. Detectives remain tight-lipped.

Part of the investigation includes reviewing CCTV footage, focusing on the evening of Friday, November 27 to about 10am November 28.

It was later revealed police had found her vehicle just after 11am on Saturday, November 28, around the corner from her home.

But no one opened the boot until several hours later - revealing the body inside, underneath household items.

Police later revealed the victim had been dead before she was placed into the boot.

Zhong, also known as Ying Zhong, had been bankrupted just over a fortnight after police discovered her body while working on a missing person's case.

Vineyard tender result due Tuesday

The new owners of Carrick Vineyard will be known next week after the business was put into receivership after Zhong's murder.

She was the sole director and shareholder of two wine-making companies, Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point Group Ltd and Central Otago's Carrick Wines Ltd.

Carrick Wines Ltd had been for sale for about 18 months before Zhong's death and was put into receivership after her death.

Police and forensics examine Elizabeth Zhong's property in Sunnyhills. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It was then listed for sale and put up for tender earlier this month. Tenders closed on Tuesday, Bayleys Real Estate agent Gary Kirk said.

He said it had been a short tender process of about 15 days.

Despite that, he said there had been strong interest locally, nationally and from overseas.

The receivers had got bids from 11 interested parties, which were now being assessed, he said.

• Police have previously said anyone with information about the case should phone 105, quoting file number 201128/1909.