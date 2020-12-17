Elizabeth Zhong murder: Carrick Vineyard tender result due Tuesday

The new owners of Carrick Vineyard will be known next week after the business was put into receivership after the murder of its owner Elizabeth Zhong.

Zhong, a 55-year-old grandmother, was found dead in the boot of her car last month near her East Auckland house.

At the time of her death, she faced court action amid claims she owed associates millions of dollars.

Zhong was the sole director and shareholder of two wine-making companies, Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point Group Ltd and Central Otago's Carrick Wines Ltd.

Carrick Wines Ltd had been for sale for about 18 months before Zhong's death and was put into receivership following her death.

It was then listed for sale and put up for tender earlier this month with tenders closing on Tuesday, Bayleys Real Estate agent Gary Kirk said.

He said it had been a short tender process, with the business open for bids for about 15 days.

Despite that, he said there had been strong interest not only locally and nationally but also from overseas.

The receivers had got bids from 11 interested parties, he said, which were now being assessed.

Tenders for Carrick Vineyard closed on Tuesday. Eleven parties registered a bid. Photo / Bayleys

"They have seven days to come back to it all, they're working through it. So it's going to be like Tuesday before [a result].

"We did get a lot of interest, from the whole country and overseas.

"It was a pretty successful tender, really ... it was obviously seen everywhere, anyway."

Meanwhile, police are still investigating Zhong's death which included looking at CCTV footage.

They had been focusing on the evening of Friday, November 27 - when she was last seen alive - to about 10am November 28.

Zhong was later found in the boot of her Land Rover covered in items from her house.

• Police have previously said anyone with information about the case should phone 105, quoting file number 201128/1909.