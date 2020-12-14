Young woman named as victim in Mt Eden, Auckland, crash

A young woman has been identified as the person killed in an early morning crash in an Auckland suburb over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a spot on Mt Eden Rd, near Three Kings Grove, shortly before 5am yesterday after reports of a crash.
Police confirmed the woman's identity in a statement today.
"She was Tonga Pani, 22," a spokeswoman said.
"[Our] thoughts are with Tonga's family and friends at this tragic time."
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
The crash involved two vehicles - one a van and the other a car.
A person from one of the vehicles was also taken to hospital, for treatment, after suffering moderate injuries.
The road was blocked for some time yesterday as authorities worked at the scene.
Police said the woman's death will be referred to the coroner.