Emergency services working at the scene after the crash this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has died in a two-car crash in Auckland this morning.

The crash occurred on Mt Eden Rd, near Three Kings Grove, just before 5am.

A police spokesperson said the road remained blocked while emergency services were at the scene.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

