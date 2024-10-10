“It was over the span of four-and-a-half hours from meeting him to him leaving.”

That night, she said she went to Nusa Penida police, submitted a report and undertook a sexual assault forensics examination in hospital.

The following day, she was escorted to the mainland by three police officers to make a further report and undergo more forensic examinations.

“It was violating and intimidating because of the situation at hand and the fact I couldn’t communicate with anyone due to the lack of a translator, which took four days to find,” she said.

After three more days of filing reports with Indonesian police, the woman arrived back in New Zealand on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) confirmed to the Herald they had “provided support to a victim of serious crime in Indonesia”, but gave no further information.

The woman said Mfat had been “very helpful” in filing a complaint with Indonesian authorities.

“They supported me throughout the whole way. They translated everything they could and helped me find a lawyer. They are also going to follow up on the case communications for me.”

Details of the case have been kept private due to the ongoing investigation.

The woman is now warning young women travelling alone in smaller Indonesian islands to be aware of their surroundings.

Her advice: do not travel solo and never take an open drink.

“Don’t order a cocktail if you’re solo. Make sure they open the drink in front of you.”

Mfat’s Safe Travel website related incidents of both tourists and locals becoming seriously ill from food and drink spiking in Indonesia.

“Do not leave food or drink unattended or accept any food or drink from strangers or recent acquaintances.”

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact police.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

