The regional Young Grower competition will be held at the EIT Rural Studies unit later this month. Emily Samuel is pictured in last year's event, under the watchful eye of judge Andrew Rosso.

EIT Tairāwhiti’s School of Primary Industries will give school students the chance to experience the horticulture industry up close by inviting them to attend the Young Grower of the Year regional finals in Gisborne.

The annual Young Grower of the Year nationwide event sees promising young orchardists compete at a regional level, with the winners proceeding to national finals.

The intensive one-day competition puts the growers through their paces to find a winner.

This year’s regional Tairāwhiti finals will be held at the EIT Rural Studies Unit in Gisborne on June 27, from 9am to 3pm, in partnership with the Tairāwhiti Growers Association.

EIT School of Primary Industries head Nigel Udy said the event was the perfect opportunity to introduce school students to the horticulture industry.

“We are now welcoming some of our high schools to join us on the day - to witness these horticulture stars competing, to experience the different skills you can gain from working in the industry, and to meet industry representatives.

“The students will also have an opportunity to take part in our High School Hort challenge.

“If schools have students who are interested in a career within the industry or if they enjoy being outdoors, we encourage them to get in touch with us,” Udy said.

Schools could invite up to 10 students each.

“As part of coming to the event, there will be six events/sections where members from each school participate in a horticulture challenge,” Udy said.

“There will be a school overall winner of the day.”

To wrap up the day, there will also be industry speakers, outlining the opportunities that exist for young people in the horticulture industry in the Tairāwhiti region.

“This will include job opportunities, training and education, and salaries.”







