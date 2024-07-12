Before he left on June 26, Gabriel Rodrigues told Hawke’s Bay Today he wanted to come back a winner and that is exactly what he did.
Gabriel was awarded a gold medal for the open music category in the 13- to 15-year-olds.
The New Zealand team, called Black Star, travelled to the Performing Arts Championship in Los Angeles, US, with dancers, singers, actors models and musicians from over 60 countries invited to compete at the two-week event.
The young dedicated musician practices every day and can play a range of genres through the ages.
