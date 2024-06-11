Advertisement
Young Central Hawke’s Bay saxophone star to represent New Zealand in Los Angeles

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
Central Hawke's Bay saxophonist Gabriel Rodrigues to represent New Zealand at Annual World Championships of Performing Arts.

A 13-year-old saxophonist from Central Hawke’s Bay will soon be on the trip of a lifetime to Los Angeles to represent New Zealand at the 27th Annual World Championships

