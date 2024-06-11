A 13-year-old saxophonist from Central Hawke’s Bay will soon be on the trip of a lifetime to Los Angeles to represent New Zealand at the 27th Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

The New Zealand team called Black Star will travel to the Performing Arts Championship in the US, with dancers, singers, actors models and musicians from over 60 countries invited to compete at the two-week event.

Gabriel Rodrigues will have a minute to showcase his skills to Hollywood’s top entertainment industry professionals, along with the opportunity to win scholarships to music schools worldwide.

Gabriel Rodrigues can play pop, rock and slow rock on his saxophone. Photo / Warren Buckland

WCOPA judges include seasoned talent managers, agents, casting directors and coaches.

The Ōtāne boy has played the saxophone since the age of eight and became fascinated with the instrument after being given the option at Hereworth School.

“I just like the way it sounds. It isn’t an instrument that you will see a lot - it’s the fact that it is different.”

Gabriel now attends St John’s College in Hastings and was inspired to apply for the team after encouragement from a past participant the family knew.

“I want to be able to get up there and win something, I don’t want to come back empty-handed after having done all the work to get there.”

The young star was recently voted Central Hawke’s Bay’s Rising Star for his solo performance and regained his 2023 title.

Along with his prize, Gabriel gets the opportunity to perform at Christmas at the Park in Hawke’s Bay this year, in front of a crowd of 15,000 people.

Gabriel practices every day and can play a range of genres through the ages.

“I can generally pick it up in the first 15-20 minutes.”

He said he wasn’t nervous yet but expected to when he was in front of the judges.

Parents Natascha and Pedro Rodrigues said their son underestimated his skills when it came to his musical abilities.

“He thinks that it’s normal, but we keep telling him it’s not,” said Natascha.

She was “ridiculously proud” of him, and said as a parent she was his “worst critic, but his best supporter”.

The family had been fundraised for the trip and Gabriel had busked on streets around New Zealand from Wellington to Hawke’s Bay to contribute.

Gabriel leaves for Los Angeles on June 26 and will travel with his mum. They planned to make the most of the trip and visit Universal Studios and Disneyland.

