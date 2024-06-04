Organiser Allana Cutbush of All Stars Performing Arts CHB, with her line-up of finalists in the CHB Rising Star talent quest. Photo / Laben Photography

Organiser Allana Cutbush of All Stars Performing Arts CHB, with her line-up of finalists in the CHB Rising Star talent quest. Photo / Laben Photography

Sixteen young finalists took to the stage at the CHB Municipal Theatre recently to battle for the title of Central Hawke’s Bay’s Rising Star.

Two weeks of auditions led to the 16 acts going forward to the Rising Stars Finals Night Show, with organiser Allana Cutbush saying, “I had a very hard decision to make when it came to choosing the finalists for the talent quest, and an even harder job ringing people after auditions.

Saxophone player Gabriel Rodrigues, last year’s reigning winner was once again voted Central Hawke’s Bay’s Rising Star. Photo / Laben Photography

“I was very excited with the level of talent we saw across the board at auditions, kids came out of the woodwork that we had never seen before and blew us away.”

Alfie Kuklinski won the dance solo competition. Photo / Laben Photography

The 16 acts that were put through to the finals were divided into five categories and the winners of each category went forward to be judged as the overall winner.

The winners of the dance group competition - Express Dance Crew. Photo / Laben Photography

Gabriel Rodrigues, last year’s reigning winner, was once again voted Central Hawke’s Bay’s Rising Star.

Along with his prize, Gabriel gets the opportunity to perform at Christmas at the Park in Hawke’s Bay this year, in front of a crowd of 15,000 people.

Livia Laird and Eleanor Paget won the vocal group competition. Photo / Laben Photography

Allana says, “We had a fabulous night, packing out the CHB Municipal Theatre and had a great panel of judges; Madeliene Howard, Danny Priestley and Helen Walker.

Hezekiah Schaumkel and Benson Te Huki were first equal vocal soloists. Photo / Laben Photography

“I am so happy that we received the support from the community to put this event on again this year and I hope to be able to keep it going for years to come, and add other events in the future that create opportunity for the youth in our community.”

Category winners:

Vocal Solo: 1st equal Hezekiah Schaumkel and Benson Te Huki.

Vocal Group: Livia Laird and Eleanor Paget.

Dance Solo: Alfie Kuklinski.

Dance Group: Express Dance Crew.

Instrumental Solo: Gabriel Rodrigues



