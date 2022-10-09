Young Black Caps fan sent to hospital after being struck by Glenn Phillips six at Hagley Oval

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a six hit by Black Cap Glenn Phillips on Sunday night. Video / Spark Sport

A 12-year-old girl was sent to hospital after being hit by a cricket ball during the Blacks Caps match at Christchurch's Hagley Oval last night.

The girl was struck in the head by a six hit by Glenn Phillips in the Twenty20 match against Bangladesh.

New Zealand Cricket said she was "lucid" and able to sit up when she was assessed by doctors at the ground. She had since been taken to hospital for further checks.

Phillips was immediately concerned about the spectator and could be seen looking into the audience after his six.

"There is a bit of concern for a spectator up on the hill there," commentator Mark Richardson said at the time. "That went very quickly."

After completing the match, Phillips sprinted to the embankment to check on the girl.

Black Caps spin bowler Ish Sodhi said his teammate was concerned about her condition.

"We've seen it a few times now. It is so hard to manage, you almost have to have a barrier up in some certain areas where maybe children and people that are vulnerable can sit and be safer.

"GP hits the ball really hard. The young girl that was struck, thankfully at the moment is doing alright which is great to see. GP has obviously shown his concern out there and everyone else is inside so I think she's in the best hands at the moment."

The 12-year-old girl who was struck by a ball at Hagley Oval tonight was lucid and able to sit up as she was assessed by doctors at the ground. She has since been taken to hospital for further checks. pic.twitter.com/NsYLg2WjfD — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2022

New Zealand won the game by eight wickets after chasing down Bangladesh's 137/8 in the 18th over.